Over 3Mln People Evacuated in Eastern India Due to Cyclone Yaas - Authorities

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) More than 3 million people have been evacuated from eastern coastal regions in India to safe places, as the cyclone Yaas made a landfall in the area, local authorities said on Wednesday.

According to the government of the Odisha state, more than 2 million people have been transported to temporary shelters, while the authorities in the neighboring West Bengal state said that more than 1.1 million had been evacuated to safety.

The evacuation started when Yaas was in the Bay of Bengal some 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the coast, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Winds are forecast to pick up to a maximum sustained speed of 130-140 kilometers per hour (80-87 miles per hour), with gusts of 155 kilometers per hour.

To address the consequences of the cyclone, the National Disaster Response Force has deployed more than 100 teams of specialists in the states that are expected to be affected by the natural disaster. The cyclone is expected to bring very heavy rains that are forecast to last until Friday, as well as strong winds.