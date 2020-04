Over 3Mln Russians Quarantined Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - Putin

Over 3.31 million people are quarantined in Russia amid the coronavirus pandemic, and over 292,000 people are self-isolating, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Over 3.31 million people are quarantined in Russia amid the coronavirus pandemic, and over 292,000 people are self-isolating, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"As many as 3,317,175 people are currently quarantined, 1,777 persons are under observation, and 292,740 persons are self-isolating," Putin told the Russian cabinet, as aired by the Russia-24 broadcaster.