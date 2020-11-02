UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 40 Buildings Destroyed In Turkey's Izmir As Result Of Earthquake - Minister

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 12:20 AM

Over 40 Buildings Destroyed in Turkey's Izmir as Result of Earthquake - Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) More than 40 multi-storey buildings in Izmir have been completely destroyed or have become uninhabitable as a result of the recent powerful earthquake in western Turkey, Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum said on Sunday.

"A total of 2,234 buildings were explored after the earthquake. As many as 41 buildings were completely destroyed or seriously damaged, 1,041 buildings were partially damaged," Kurum told reporters.

According to the minister, citizens whose houses have become uninhabitable will be paid compensation in the amount of $3,600, while relatives of the victims will receive $1,200.

According to the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), the death toll from the earthquake in western Turkey has increased to 69 people, while the number of those injured has increased to 949. Rescue operation is underway in Izmir.

On Friday, the 6.6 earthquake took place in western Turkey, with its epicenter located in the Aegean Sea near the city of Seferihisar in the Izmir province. The earthquake also affected nearby Greek islands, including Samos, where two people died and 20 were injured. Greek seismologists estimated the earthquake's magnitude at 6.9.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Turkey Died Izmir Sunday From

Recent Stories

‘National Festival for Tolerance and Coexistence ..

1 hour ago

ADIPEC Awards 2020 goes virtual for milestone 10th ..

1 hour ago

NPCC ranked Middle East’s Top EPC Contractor

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss relati ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Startup Hub launches programme to fast track ..

3 hours ago

Expo Centre Sharjah delays 17th SteelFab to June 2 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.