ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) More than 40 multi-storey buildings in Izmir have been completely destroyed or have become uninhabitable as a result of the recent powerful earthquake in western Turkey, Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum said on Sunday.

"A total of 2,234 buildings were explored after the earthquake. As many as 41 buildings were completely destroyed or seriously damaged, 1,041 buildings were partially damaged," Kurum told reporters.

According to the minister, citizens whose houses have become uninhabitable will be paid compensation in the amount of $3,600, while relatives of the victims will receive $1,200.

According to the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), the death toll from the earthquake in western Turkey has increased to 69 people, while the number of those injured has increased to 949. Rescue operation is underway in Izmir.

On Friday, the 6.6 earthquake took place in western Turkey, with its epicenter located in the Aegean Sea near the city of Seferihisar in the Izmir province. The earthquake also affected nearby Greek islands, including Samos, where two people died and 20 were injured. Greek seismologists estimated the earthquake's magnitude at 6.9.