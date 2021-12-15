Over 40 Countries Failing to Reach 10% Vaccination Against COVID - WHO Chief

Massive inequality in vaccination rates across the world prevents the world from overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday, adding that as much as 41 countries are still not able vaccinate 10% of their population

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Massive inequality in vaccination rates across the world prevents the world from overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday, adding that as much as 41 countries are still not able vaccinate 10% of their population.

"There remains a vast gap between countries. 41 countries have still not been able to vaccinate 10% of their populations, and 98 countries have not reached 40%. We also see significant inequities between population groups in the same country. If we end inequity, we end the pandemic," Dr. Tedros said during a WHO briefing.

In October, the WHO launched the Strategy to Achieve Global Covid-19 Vaccination by mid-2022, which outlines the main goals for vaccination in the world, including the goal of achieving a vaccination rate of 40% in all countries by the end of 2021.

The WHO and the United Nations declared equity in global access to COVID-19 vaccines a priority at the beginning of the pandemic, even before any vaccines had been developed. Since then, wealthier countries have gone on to hoard vaccine supplies amounting to several times their own populations, while many poorer countries have been unable to distribute them to all their regions. Additionally, pharma giants in the US and Western Europe have fought vehemently to oppose any attempt to lift patents on production that would allow countries to produce the vaccines cheaply and domestically.

The WHO chief on November 29 called the unequal distribution of COVID-19 vaccines the precursor to the emergence of new coronavirus variants.