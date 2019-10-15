UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 40 Flights Canceled From Barcelona's Int'l Airport On Tuesday Amid Protests - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 03:42 PM

Over 40 Flights Canceled From Barcelona's Int'l Airport on Tuesday Amid Protests - Reports

Over 40 flights were canceled from Barcelona's El Prat airport on Tuesday after violent protests broke out on its territory, following the Spanish Supreme Court's ruling to imprison several Catalan independence leaders, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) Over 40 flights were canceled from Barcelona's El Prat airport on Tuesday after violent protests broke out on its territory, following the Spanish Supreme Court's ruling to imprison several Catalan independence leaders, media reported.

On Monday, Spain's Supreme Court issued sentences to nine Catalan leaders, ranging from nine to 13 years. Shortly after, protests broke out throughout the country. According to reports about 8,000 people congregated in El Prat to protest the ruling, with about 115 people receiving injuries from clashes with police.

According to the Spanish Aena flight operator, as cited by the El Periodico news outlet, a total of 45 out of 986 planned flights were canceled.

Hundreds of people slept on airport benches through the night, following the cancellation of 110 flights on Monday, the outlet reported.

So far, 140 flights have successfully departed the El Prat airport today, Aena said on Twitter.

Catalonia has been striving to secede from Spain for decades. On October 1, 2017, Catalonia held a referendum in which 90 percent of voters supported the region's independence from Spain. The turnout was, however, less than 50 percent. Madrid declared the referendum illegal and arrested a number of pro-independence leaders.

Related Topics

Protest Supreme Court Police Twitter Barcelona Madrid Independence Spain October 2017 Media From Airport

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Russian President

16 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler arrives in Poland on official visit

16 minutes ago

China's interbank treasury bond index closes flat

4 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Lahore

4 minutes ago

China's weekly farm produce prices rise

4 minutes ago

Boundary countback scrapped as Super Over rules ch ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.