Over 40 Flights Canceled In Beijing Int'l Airport Over Continued Snowfall - Administration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 07:50 AM

Over 40 Flights Canceled in Beijing Int'l Airport Over Continued Snowfall - Administration

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) More than 40 flights have been canceled on Monday in Beijing Capital International Airport over the snowfall which has been ongoing in the Chinese capital city since Sunday, the airport's administration said in a statement.

According to the statement, snowy weather conditions are also aggravated by heavy fog, and the city's meteorological department has already issued a warning that in different areas of the city visibility might be limited to 500 meters (1,640 feet).

On Monday, it is planned to implement 1,328 flights and carry more than 213,000 people. As of 23:00 GMT Sunday, 149 flights were implemented, while 42 were canceled.

The airport also attracted 400 employees and 67 specialized vehicles for removal of snow and ice, according to the statement.

More Stories From World

