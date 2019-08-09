Over 40 Flights Delayed, Canceled in Australia Due To Heavy Winds - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Over 40 flights from airports in the Australian cities of Melbourne and Sydney were canceled or delayed due to heavy winds, which hit the southeastern parts of the country, local media reported on Friday.

About 20 domestic flights were either canceled or delayed in Sydney, along with a total of 25 in Melbourne, the news.com.au media outlet reported.

According to the weather forecast, winds with a speed of up to 90 km/h (about 56 mph) are expected across the states of New South Wales, Victoria, and South Australia.

Passengers have been advised to check the status of their flights in advance.