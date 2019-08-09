UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 40 Flights Delayed, Canceled In Australia Due To Heavy Winds - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 03:23 PM

Over 40 Flights Delayed, Canceled in Australia Due To Heavy Winds - Reports

Over 40 flights from airports in the Australian cities of Melbourne and Sydney were canceled or delayed due to heavy winds, which hit the southeastern parts of the country, local media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Over 40 flights from airports in the Australian cities of Melbourne and Sydney were canceled or delayed due to heavy winds, which hit the southeastern parts of the country, local media reported on Friday.

About 20 domestic flights were either canceled or delayed in Sydney, along with a total of 25 in Melbourne, the news.com.au media outlet reported.

According to the weather forecast, winds with a speed of up to 90 km/h (about 56 mph) are expected across the states of New South Wales, Victoria, and South Australia.

Passengers have been advised to check the status of their flights in advance.

Related Topics

Weather Australia Victoria Melbourne Sydney Wales Media From

Recent Stories

Kashmiri students hold anti-India demo at Dhaka Un ..

4 minutes ago

MC Sukkur visits different union councils

4 minutes ago

Italy's Lega Party Says to Submit to Parliament Re ..

5 minutes ago

Karachi registers 8th CCHF death during current se ..

5 minutes ago

Russia's Aviadvigatel Plans to Provide PD-35 Engin ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan to Close 2nd Rail Link to India in 1 Week ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.