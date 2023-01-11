UrduPoint.com

Over 40 Injured Admitted To Afghan Hospital After Kabul Blast - NGO

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2023 | 11:55 PM

Over 40 Injured Admitted to Afghan Hospital After Kabul Blast - NGO

Humanitarian medical NGO Emergency said on Wednesday its surgical center in Kabul had received more than 40 people after an explosion outside the Afghan Foreign Ministry building

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Humanitarian medical NGO Emergency said on Wednesday its surgical center in Kabul had received more than 40 people after an explosion outside the Afghan Foreign Ministry building.

Earlier in the day, an explosion took place near the Afghan Foreign Ministry in Kabul. A source told Sputnik about 21 victims, among whom were employees of the Afghan Foreign Ministry and Ministry of Information and Culture. Meanwhile, Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said the blast had killed five civilians. Zadran also specified that a suicide bomber had tried to enter the ministry, but had been stopped by security, after which he had blown himself up.

"We have received more than 40 patients in the hospital, it is difficult to draw up a final number, we are continuing to respond," Emergency's Country Director in Afghanistan Stefano Sozza said, as quoted by the organization.

Since taking power in Afghanistan, the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorism) has been battling the local chapter of the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia), which is believed to be behind the majority of terrorist attacks and bomb explosions in Afghanistan. According to the Taliban, the IS presence in the country is small and the movement has been working to eradicate the group.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Police United Nations Russia Suicide

Recent Stories

Biden Urges Congress to Pass Bipartisan Legislatio ..

Biden Urges Congress to Pass Bipartisan Legislation to Hold Big Tech Accountable

2 minutes ago
 Russia to send spacecraft to ISS to bring home cre ..

Russia to send spacecraft to ISS to bring home crew of damaged capsule

2 minutes ago
 UK, Japan sign major defence deal allowing troop d ..

UK, Japan sign major defence deal allowing troop deployments

2 minutes ago
 Indian Prime Minister Invites Israeli Counterpart ..

Indian Prime Minister Invites Israeli Counterpart to Visit New Delhi - Office

2 minutes ago
 US Crude Oil Stockpiles Jumped 11-Fold Last Week, ..

US Crude Oil Stockpiles Jumped 11-Fold Last Week, Bucking Expectations for Winte ..

8 minutes ago
 UK minister meets N.Ireland politicians in bid to ..

UK minister meets N.Ireland politicians in bid to end deadlock

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.