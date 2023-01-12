UrduPoint.com

Over 40 Injured Admitted To Afghan Hospital After Kabul Blast - NGO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2023 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Humanitarian medical NGO Emergency said on Wednesday its surgical center in Kabul had received more than 40 people after an explosion outside the Afghan Foreign Ministry building.

Earlier in the day, an explosion took place near the Afghan Foreign Ministry in Kabul. A source told Sputnik about 21 victims, among whom were employees of the Afghan Foreign Ministry and Ministry of Information and Culture. Meanwhile, Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said the blast had killed five civilians. Zadran also specified that a suicide bomber had tried to enter the ministry, but had been stopped by security, after which he had blown himself up.

"We have received more than 40 patients in the hospital, it is difficult to draw up a final number, we are continuing to respond," Emergency's Country Director in Afghanistan Stefano Sozza said, as quoted by the organization.

Since taking power in Afghanistan, the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorism) has been battling the local chapter of the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia), which is believed to be behind the majority of terrorist attacks and bomb explosions in Afghanistan. According to the Taliban, the IS presence in the country is small and the movement has been working to eradicate the group.

