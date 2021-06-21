Over 40 Injured in Yalta Amid Heavy Flooding, City Gets First Aid Package - Administration

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) A total of 43 people were injured in Yalta during severe flooding in Russia's Crimea, and the city has already received its first aid distribution.

"The head of the republic allocated 57.8 million rubles [$794,000] - this is the first tranche to help the victims in Yalta," the head of the Yalta city administration, Yanina Pavlenko, said in a video address released on Facebook on Sunday.

According to Crimea authorities, the number of people injured amid flooding in Yalta has gone up to 43, with six of them having been hospitalized.

A Yalta city administration spokesperson told Sputnik that one man who had been missing was found alive, while the search for the missing woman continued on Sunday.

Earlier, a city administration spokesperson told Sputnik that a total of 24 people were injured amid heavy rains and flooding in Yalta, while two people were missing. Earlier, Pavlenko said that one person had died.

Head of the Republic of Crimea Sergei Aksyonov has thanked regional governors for offering help in dealing with the consequences of massive flooding.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Saturday that over 1,700 people, including more than 300 children, have been evacuated in Crimea amid heavy rains and floods, with nearly 200 currently housed at temporary shelters.