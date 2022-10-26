UrduPoint.com

Over 40 Iranian Diplomatic Missions Attacked In European Countries - Parliament

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2022 | 11:50 PM

Over 40 Iranian diplomatic missions in European countries were attacked using different kinds of weapons, Chairman of the Iranian Parliamentary Commission on National Security and Foreign Policy Vahid Jalalzadeh said on Wednesday

"Some 45 of our missions in Europe were attacked, around 11 diplomatic missions in nine countries were attacked with the use of incendiary substances, which is equal to an act of terrorism, according to European laws. Our diplomats and their families have been facing aggression, which contradicts the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961 that protects diplomats, their families and diplomatic missions," Jalalzadeh was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency Mehr.

People in a number of Western countries have been protesting at Iranian diplomatic missions to support the mass protests taking place across Iran and to express their anger over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September while in custody of the controversial Iranian Morality Police for wearing an "improper" hijab.

In late September, several people attempted to enter Iran's embassy in Oslo during protests near the diplomatic mission and threw rocks at police officers protecting the building. Another incident occurred in Denmark in early October when a man holding a knife broke into the Iranian embassy complex in Copenhagen, threatening its employees while also damaging some of the cars belonging to the Iranian embassy.

