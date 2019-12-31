Over 40 Jewish Graves Desecrated in Western Germany - Police

Unknown vandals have defaced more than 40 tombs at a Jewish cemetery in the west German city of Geilenkirchen, local police said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Unknown vandals have defaced more than 40 tombs at a Jewish cemetery in the west German city of Geilenkirchen, local police said on Tuesday.

The gravestones were toppled and daubed with blue paint, according to a police press release published on the Presse Portal.

The eyewitnesses said they saw two people wearing balaclavas and dark clothes.

The police officers, who arrived at the scene, detained two suspects aged between 21 and 33. During the search, they found balaclavas and blue spray paint. The suspects were then released. Police launched an investigation into the incident.