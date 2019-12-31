UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 40 Jewish Graves Desecrated In Western Germany - Police

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 06:47 PM

Over 40 Jewish Graves Desecrated in Western Germany - Police

Unknown vandals have defaced more than 40 tombs at a Jewish cemetery in the west German city of Geilenkirchen, local police said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Unknown vandals have defaced more than 40 tombs at a Jewish cemetery in the west German city of Geilenkirchen, local police said on Tuesday.

The gravestones were toppled and daubed with blue paint, according to a police press release published on the Presse Portal.

The eyewitnesses said they saw two people wearing balaclavas and dark clothes.

The police officers, who arrived at the scene, detained two suspects aged between 21 and 33. During the search, they found balaclavas and blue spray paint. The suspects were then released. Police launched an investigation into the incident.

Related Topics

Police German Jew

Recent Stories

2019 sensation Babar Azam reflects on the year

26 minutes ago

New year to further strengthen Pak-China friendshi ..

1 minute ago

Two children receive burn injuries in Sialkot

1 minute ago

Naftogaz Says Expects Transit of 75 Bcm of Russian ..

1 minute ago

City clash will be good barometer of Everton's pro ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad police claim decline in crime rate durin ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.