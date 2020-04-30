Over 40 Medics Died in Spain From COVID-19 During Outbreak - Trade Unions

More than 40 Spanish medical professionals have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the epidemic, the State Confederation of Medical Unions (CESM) told Sputnik on Thursday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) More than 40 Spanish medical professionals have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the epidemic, the State Confederation of Medical Unions (CESM) told Sputnik on Thursday.

While the Spanish Health Ministry does provide information on the infected medical personnel, there is no official data on the deceased employees of medical facilities.

As of Thursday, 39,987 medics have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

"To date, more than 40 people have died," CESM spokeswoman Laura Diez said.

Spain has so far confirmed a total of 213,435 cases with the death toll standing at 24,543 people.