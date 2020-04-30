UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 40 Medics Died In Spain From COVID-19 During Outbreak - Trade Unions

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 08:00 PM

Over 40 Medics Died in Spain From COVID-19 During Outbreak - Trade Unions

More than 40 Spanish medical professionals have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the epidemic, the State Confederation of Medical Unions (CESM) told Sputnik on Thursday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) More than 40 Spanish medical professionals have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the epidemic, the State Confederation of Medical Unions (CESM) told Sputnik on Thursday.

While the Spanish Health Ministry does provide information on the infected medical personnel, there is no official data on the deceased employees of medical facilities.

As of Thursday, 39,987 medics have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

"To date, more than 40 people have died," CESM spokeswoman Laura Diez said.

Spain has so far confirmed a total of 213,435 cases with the death toll standing at 24,543 people.

Related Topics

Died From

Recent Stories

Emirates protects and prepares its all wide-body f ..

32 minutes ago

Action against butchers, fruit, vegetable sellers ..

2 minutes ago

Hamza Foundation urges affluent to help patients s ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner Hazara received Rs. 2.5 mln assistant ..

2 minutes ago

Five shopkeepers held on charge of profiteering

2 minutes ago

Lebanon Adopts Economic Reform Plan to Tackle Fina ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.