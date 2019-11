A group of 41 migrants were found alive in a refrigerated truck in northern Greece on Monday, said police, who arrested the driver

Thessaloniki, Greece, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :A group of 41 migrants were found alive in a refrigerated truck in northern Greece on Monday, said police , who arrested the driver

The migrants, of apparent Afghan origin, were mostly in good condition. Seven of them were given first aid in hospital, the police said.