Over 40 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered In China - Health Authorities

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Over 40 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been used across China to inoculate people from risk groups, Mi Feng, a spokesman of the National Health Commission, said on Wednesday.

"The campaign to vaccinate the population at risk is progressing.

As of February 9, 40,052,000 doses of vaccine have been administered across the country," Mi said during a press conference without providing any further details.

During the first stage of the vaccination campaign in China, customs officers and health care workers, as well as employees whose work is related to imported frozen products, sea and air transportation, seafood markets and public transport, will receive vaccine shots.

Earlier in February, the Chinese drug regulator approved Sinovac's vaccine for mass inoculation. Prior to that, the vaccine was approved only for emergency use.

