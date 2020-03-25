UrduPoint.com
Over 40 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed In Tokyo - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 05:50 PM

Over 40 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Tokyo - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Over 40 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Tokyo on Wednesday, which is the highest daily tally for the Japanese capital, media reported, citing sources linked to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

According to the NHK broadcaster, 10 of these cases are related to a hospital where a nurse and a patient tested positive on Tuesday.

On Monday and Tuesday, 16 and 17 coronavirus cases, respectively, were reported from Tokyo.

To date, the Japanese authorities have confirmed 1,193 coronavirus cases in the country and 43 fatalities.

