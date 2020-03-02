Over 40 New Coronavirus Deaths in China, Number of Recoveries Growing Rapidly -Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Forty two people have died from the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in mainland China in the past 24 hours, while over 2,800 people have been discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered individuals to 44,462, the country's National Health Commission informs.

For comparison, the previous daily report from the commission said that the total number of recovered people was 41,625.

There are 32,652 people (down from 35,329 a day ago) who are currently being treated for COVID-19, according to the commission.

The total number of coronavirus cases in mainland China now stands at 80,026 with 202 new cases having been confirmed in the past 24 hours. The previous daily report said that 573 new cases had been registered.

The coronavirus death toll in China is 2,912. The 42 new reported deaths were all registered in Hubei Province, where the outbreak started in December.