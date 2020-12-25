Over 40 percent of all COVID-19 tests taken in the Czech Republic in the last 24 hours have come back positive, with 4,363 new cases having been registered, the country's health ministry said Friday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Over 40 percent of all COVID-19 tests taken in the Czech Republic in the last 24 hours have come back positive, with 4,363 new cases having been registered, the country's health ministry said Friday.

On Wednesday the country's government strengthened measures against the pandemic by closing all stores, except for food and household goods stores as well as pharmacies, starting Sunday. Meanwhile, all catering, hospitality, culture and sports facilities have been closed in the country since December 18.

"Out of approximately 10,000 coronavirus tests taken on Thursday, 43 percent came back positive, 4,363 new patients have been added. Due to the Christmas holiday, there was limited testing that day. Altogether, there are currently 96,308 patients, including 4,455 hospitalized ones," the ministry said in a statement.

Throughout the pandemic, the country has confirmed a total of 664,800 cases, including 10,859 fatalities.