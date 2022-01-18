UrduPoint.com

Over 40% Of Finnish Population Against NATO Membership - Poll

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Over 40% of Finnish Population Against NATO Membership - Poll

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) More than 40% of Finnish citizens oppose the accession of their country into NATO, according to a Kantar TNS poll for the national newspaper Helsingin Sanomat.

Last week, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance has close ties and cooperation with Sweden and Finland in all aspects and therefore these countries are welcome to join NATO immediately if they so decide.

The survey showed that 42% of Finns said they do not want membership in the alliance, dropping below a 50% threshold for the first time in the history of polls by the outlet. Conversely, 28% said they would want Finland in NATO, which is 9 points more compared to 2019 results and the highest approval rate recorded by the newspaper so far.

The number of undecided respondents stood at 30%, which is linked to particularly active debates around NATO in Finland in the period from January 3-16, when the poll was held among 1,003 people aged from 18-79.

In Sweden, a poll conducted in Sweden by national sociological firm Sifo showed that 66% of the country's population believe that the government should be more open to the idea of joining NATO, as reported by the TV4 broadcaster.

In addition, 35% said they want Sweden in NATO and 33% said they do not. A similar survey in 2018 logged 31% of respondents favoring NATO accession and 48% opposed to it.

Related Topics

NATO Alliance Sweden Finland January 2018 2019 All From Government

Recent Stories

UK Defence Secretary Says Invited Shoigu to Visit ..

UK Defence Secretary Says Invited Shoigu to Visit London in Coming Weeks

3 hours ago
 Millions hunker down as winter storm hits eastern ..

Millions hunker down as winter storm hits eastern US and Canada

3 hours ago
 One killed, two injured in Miranshah firing

One killed, two injured in Miranshah firing

3 hours ago
 Shehbaz to face disqualification if Nawaz fails to ..

Shehbaz to face disqualification if Nawaz fails to return Pakistan: Farrukh Habi ..

3 hours ago
 Policeman martyred, two gunmen shot dead in Islama ..

Policeman martyred, two gunmen shot dead in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Libyan Parliament Speaker Calls for Cabinet Shakeu ..

Libyan Parliament Speaker Calls for Cabinet Shakeup After Poll Delay

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.