Over 40% of Germans Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Statistics

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) More than 40% of Germans have received two doses of an anti-coronavirus vaccine, official figures shared by the Federal health ministry on Thursday showed.

As of Wednesday, 33.9 million people, or 40.

8% of the population have been fully immunized. At least one dose has been administered to almost 47.9 million, or 57.6%.

Germany has been rolling out vaccines at a pace of 669,861 doses per day on average, with 961,083 doses administered on Wednesday alone.