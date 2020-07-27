UrduPoint.com
Over 40% Of Moldovan Citizens Prefer EAEU Membership To EU - Poll

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 07:45 PM

More than 40 percent of Moldovan citizens prefer the country to join the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) rather than the European Union, a survey by the country's Association of Sociologists and Demographers showed on Monday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) More than 40 percent of Moldovan citizens prefer the country to join the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) rather than the European Union, a survey by the country's Association of Sociologists and Demographers showed on Monday.

According to the poll's findings, if a referendum on the country's accession to any economic unions was held in Moldova next Sunday, 42 percent of respondents, up from 40.1 percent in January, spoke in favor of joining the EAEU, while 41 percent, up from 38.7 percent in January, were in favor of Moldova's membership in the EU. At the same time, 5 percent would not take part in the vote, another 5 percent were unable to give a definitive answer and 7 percent believed that Moldova did not need to join any unions.

The survey was conducted from July 14-24 among 1,175 people from 81 cities across the country. The margin of error does not exceed 3 percent.

Moldova was granted observer status at the EAEU in May 2018. The union, which has been in force since January 1, 2015, is an international integrative economic alliance uniting Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Belarus holds the 2020 chairmanship over the EAEU.

