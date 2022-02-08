UrduPoint.com

Over 40% Of Moldovans See Neutrality As Best Way To Ensure Republic's Security - Poll

Majority of Moldovan citizens believe that adherence to a neutral status is the most reliable way to maintain their country's security, according to a poll published on Tuesday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Majority of Moldovan citizens believe that adherence to a neutral status is the most reliable way to maintain their country's security, according to a poll published on Tuesday.

The poll was conducted by the Moldovan Institute for Development and Social Initiatives (IDIS) "Vittorul" together with the Romanian Institute For Political Science and International Relations "Ion I. C. Bratianu" of the Romanian academy from January 25 to February 5. The survey polled 1,134 respondent with 3% margin of error.

Respondents were asked to answer the question about the best way to ensure the security of Moldova. The majority of respondents, 47%, voted for the adherence to the status of neutrality, 14.

1% voted for joining Romania, 11.3% voted for membership in the European Union, and 6.1% voted for NATO membership. About 4.3% of respondents said that cooperation with Russia would ensure the republic's security and 1.6% voted for cooperation with the United States. Over 15% of respondents found it difficult to answer.

While Moldovan constitution says that the republic maintains neutrality, Chisinau has been collaborating with NATO in the framework of Individual Partnership Action Plan since 1994. The NATO Information Center operates in Chisinau and the NATO Liaison Office was opened in the city in December 2017. Public polls show that 60% of Moldova's nationals are against the republic joining NATO.

