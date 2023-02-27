Over 40% of Republican Primary Voters Support Trump in 2024 Presidential Election - Poll

UrduPoint.com

A total of 43% of Republican primary voters support the candidacy of former US President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, which makes him the party's favorite, a Fox News poll showed

A list of 15 already announced and probable candidates for the 2024 election race was read to Republicans voting in the primaries, the broadcaster reported. Trump, who topped the list, was followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis with 28%, as well as former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence with 7% each.

Meanwhile, 84% of Democratic voters in the primaries positively assess the performance of incumbent President Joe Biden, but only 37% of respondents want him to become the party's candidate, while 53% of Democrats would like someone else to run, the survey showed.

The poll was conducted from February 19-22 and surveyed 1,006 registered voters nationwide. The statistical margin of error is plus or minus 4.5 points for primary voters of both parties.

