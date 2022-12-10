Over 40% of Russians Believe Life in Russia Will Get Better in 3-5 Years - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) Around 43% of Russians believe that life in Russia will be better in three-five years, with almost a quarter of people thinking that nothing is going to change and 15% saying that it will get worse, a poll conducted by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday.

According to the survey, 27% of Russians also believe that life in the country will change for the better in the next six months or a year, 28% of respondents said they didn't expect any changes during this period, with another 18% thinking that life in Russia will get worse.

Around 45% of respondents were optimistic about the life of their families in near future, noting that it will improve in the next three-five years, whereas only 9% said the opposite, the poll showed.

The poll was conducted among adult Russians from November 18-20 and November 25-27 through interviews at their place of residence. The survey involved 1,500 interviewees from 104 urban and rural settlements of Russia.