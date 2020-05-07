UrduPoint.com
Over 40% Of Russians Say Possibility Of Remote Work Should Be Kept After Pandemic - Poll

Over 40 percent of Russian nationals believe that the possibility of remote work for office employees should be preserved after the end of the COVID-19 lockdown, a poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) showed on Thursday

Respondents were asked what elements of life that appeared over the COVID-19 pandemic should remain in place after the crisis ends. More than half of Russians � 52 percent � believe that it is necessary to maintain and develop the ability to receive public services online; 50 percent of respondents support the continuation of volunteer practices and the mutual assistance of people; 42 percent support the possibility of remote work for office employees.

According to the poll, 37 percent of respondents think that after the end of the epidemic, it is also necessary to maintain and develop opportunities for additional online education for adults. A total of 30 percent support the possibility of online education at universities and 29 percent support online education at schools.

The survey was conducted on April 23 via phone interviews with a random sample of 3,000 Russians over the age of 18.

