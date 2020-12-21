Over 40% of Spaniards Ready for Immediate Vaccination Against COVID-19 - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) At least 40.5 percent of Spaniards are ready to receive vaccine against COVID-19 immediately, the Spanish Sociological Research Center said on Monday.

According to the center, about 28 percent of respondents do not want to be vaccinated immediately, representing a 19-percent decrease compared to data for the previous month.

More than 16 percent of the respondents are ready to receive vaccine if the vaccine is reliable and its efficacy has been proved. This data is almost 16 times higher than in November, when only 1.4 percent of Spaniards were prepared to be inoculated under such conditions.

The poll was conducted between December 1 and 9 among 3,817 people.

On December 27, Spain will start vaccination against COVID-19 and it will be free and voluntary. The first people to receive the vaccine will be elderly people in nursing homes and medical personnel.