Over 40% of Ukrainians View NATO Membership as Best Option for National Security - Poll

Over 40 percent of Ukrainian citizens view the country's accession to NATO as the best alternative for ensuring national security, a poll by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation and Kiev International Institute of Sociology showed on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Over 40 percent of Ukrainian citizens view the country's accession to NATO as the best alternative for ensuring national security, a poll by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation and Kiev International Institute of Sociology showed on Thursday.

"Radical changes in the attitude toward NATO membership occurred in 2014. In April 2012, only 13 percent of citizens viewed joining NATO as the best option ... In August [2019], 41 percent of Ukrainians supported the idea of joining NATO," a statement summarizing the poll's results read.

Ukraine has been striving to join the European Union and NATO since the power shift in 2014. In February, then-Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko signed a law enshrining Kiev's course toward NATO and the EU membership in the constitution.

Both blocs, however, have repeatedly stated that it is premature to speak about Ukraine joining them until the country meets certain membership criteria.

