UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 40% Of Vaccinated French Would Want To Get Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine - Poll

Sumaira FH 4 seconds ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 12:42 PM

Over 40% of Vaccinated French Would Want to Get Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine - Poll

More than 40 percent of French citizens who have already been immunized against COVID-19 would want to be revaccinated with the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine, according to a French Institute of Public Opinion (IFOP) poll for Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) More than 40 percent of French citizens who have already been immunized against COVID-19 would want to be revaccinated with the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine, according to a French Institute of Public Opinion (IFOP) poll for Sputnik.

Per the IFOP findings, 41 percent of previously inoculated respondents said they would still go for Sputnik V.

Among those who have not yet been vaccinated, 25 percent said they would want to receive the Russian vaccine if they had such an opportunity, 44 percent said they would rather not and 19 percent did not give a definite answer.

Moving on to the question about COVID-19 immunization in general, 45 percent of the surveyed French citizens said they were planning to get vaccinated without specifying the vaccine brand. Eleven percent said they had already been vaccinated, another 11 percent did not have an answer while 33 percent said they were not intending to get the vaccine.

Among people aged 65 and above, the percentage of those who said they would want to be vaccinated was significantly higher � 55 percent against 45 percent of those who said they would rather not.

As for the coronavirus-related restrictive measures, more than a third of respondents � 35 percent � believe that the negative consequences caused by restrictions outweighed those by the pandemic itself. Only 20 percent believe the opposite and 26 percent think the impact was merely the same.

The survey was conducted among 1,009 adults across France from March 17-18. The margin of error did not exceed 3.1 percent, meeting a confidence interval of 95 percent.

Related Topics

Russia France Same March From

Recent Stories

Second Russia-Africa Summit Is Scheduled for 2022 ..

5 seconds ago

US Homeland Security Department Announces Re-Estab ..

7 seconds ago

T20 series is likely to take place this year betwe ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Ruler&#039;s Court mourns death of Sheikh Ha ..

12 minutes ago

DEMP two-day Pakistan Day exhibition concludes

1 minute ago

Labourer dies as boulder falls on house

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.