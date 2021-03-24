Over 40% of Vaccinated French Would Want to Get Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine - Poll

More than 40 percent of French citizens who have already been immunized against COVID-19 would want to be revaccinated with the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine, according to a French Institute of Public Opinion (IFOP) poll for Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) More than 40 percent of French citizens who have already been immunized against COVID-19 would want to be revaccinated with the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine, according to a French Institute of Public Opinion (IFOP) poll for Sputnik.

Per the IFOP findings, 41 percent of previously inoculated respondents said they would still go for Sputnik V.

Among those who have not yet been vaccinated, 25 percent said they would want to receive the Russian vaccine if they had such an opportunity, 44 percent said they would rather not and 19 percent did not give a definite answer.

Moving on to the question about COVID-19 immunization in general, 45 percent of the surveyed French citizens said they were planning to get vaccinated without specifying the vaccine brand. Eleven percent said they had already been vaccinated, another 11 percent did not have an answer while 33 percent said they were not intending to get the vaccine.

Among people aged 65 and above, the percentage of those who said they would want to be vaccinated was significantly higher � 55 percent against 45 percent of those who said they would rather not.

As for the coronavirus-related restrictive measures, more than a third of respondents � 35 percent � believe that the negative consequences caused by restrictions outweighed those by the pandemic itself. Only 20 percent believe the opposite and 26 percent think the impact was merely the same.

The survey was conducted among 1,009 adults across France from March 17-18. The margin of error did not exceed 3.1 percent, meeting a confidence interval of 95 percent.