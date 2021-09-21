Over 40 Officers Plotting Coup In Sudan Were Detained - Reports
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 12:54 PM
More than 40 officers who participated in the attempted coup in Sudan were detained, detentions continue, Al Jazeera reported on Tuesday, citing a source in the Sudanese government
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) More than 40 officers who participated in the attempted coup in Sudan were detained, detentions continue, Al Jazeera reported on Tuesday, citing a source in the Sudanese government.
Earlier in the day, a high-ranking military source confirmed to Sputnik that a military coup attempt was thwarted.