Over 40 Officers Plotting Coup In Sudan Were Detained - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 12:54 PM

Over 40 Officers Plotting Coup in Sudan Were Detained - Reports

More than 40 officers who participated in the attempted coup in Sudan were detained, detentions continue, Al Jazeera reported on Tuesday, citing a source in the Sudanese government

Earlier in the day, a high-ranking military source confirmed to Sputnik that a military coup attempt was thwarted.

Earlier in the day, a high-ranking military source confirmed to Sputnik that a military coup attempt was thwarted.

More Stories From World

