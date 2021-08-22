Over 40 Palestinians Injured by Israeli Military at Gaza Strip Border - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) More than 40 Palestinians were injured by Israeli soldiers during a protest at the border of the Gaza Strip, Palestinian Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Kidra said Saturday.

"Forty-one Palestinians were injured today in clashes with Israeli soldiers in eastern Gaza," al-Kidra said in a statement.

The protesters demanded Israel lift the blockade of the Gaza Strip, according to the local media reports.

The Israeli side said one border guard sustained serious gunshot wounds during the protests and was hospitalized in critical condition.

The guards were dispatched to the border to disperse the crowd.

"The rioters approached the security fence, attempted to climb the fence, and hurled explosive devices at IDF troops. We responded with riot dispersal means," the Israel defense forces tweeted.

On Saturday, Palestinians held a rally on the border of the Gaza Strip to commemorate the 52nd anniversary of the fire of the Al-Aqsa mosque and to protest against the occupation of the Palestinian territories by Israel. The weekly marches at the Gaza-Israel border were suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.