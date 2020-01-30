Over 40 Palestinians Injured in West Bank Clashes With Israeli Forces - Red Crescent

Over 40 Palestinians have suffered injuries after clashes with Israeli security forces in the West Bank, a spokeswoman of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society told Sputnik on Wednesday

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Over 40 Palestinians have suffered injuries after clashes with Israeli security forces in the West Bank, a spokeswoman of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"41 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli troops in the cities of Ramallah, Jericho, Hebron and Bethlehem," Erab Fuqaha stated.

The organization's spokeswoman noted that the injuries were caused by the Israeli security forces' use of rubber bullets and tear gas.

On Tuesday, Palestinians thronged the streets of the Gaza Strip and West Bank in protest against Donald Trump's so-called deal of the century, which was unveiled in Washington by the US president and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The deal establishes a two-state solution to solve the Israel-Palestine conflict, but it would also recognize Israeli settlements established in the West Bank.

Palestinian authorities have said that they will reject any settlement that violates international law. On Tuesday, head of Hamas's political bureau Ismail Haniyeh said in a statement that Palestine would unequivocally reject Trump's peace plan, and these sentiments were shared by Palestinian National Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, who spoke after the deal was published.

On the request of the Palestinian government, the Arab League will hold an extraordinary meeting on Saturday to discuss the terms of the Middle East peace plan.