ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) More than 40 people have been arrested in a wide-scale law enforcement operation against the mafia in Italy and Germany, the prosecutor's office of the Caltanissetta province told journalists on Wednesday.

The operation, codenamed Ultra, has resulted in the arrest of 46 people charged with racketeering, corruption, illegal firearm possession, selling drugs, and other serious crimes. Police have confiscated over $1.1 million in property from the crime syndicate.

The additional details are said to be provided at a later press conference of Caltanissetta Prosecutor Amedeo Bertone and Carabinieri General Pasquale Angelosanto.