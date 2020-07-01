UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 40 People Arrested In Anti-Mafia Operation In Italy, Germany - Prosecutor's Office

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 03:00 PM

Over 40 People Arrested in Anti-Mafia Operation in Italy, Germany - Prosecutor's Office

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) More than 40 people have been arrested in a wide-scale law enforcement operation against the mafia in Italy and Germany, the prosecutor's office of the Caltanissetta province told journalists on Wednesday.

The operation, codenamed Ultra, has resulted in the arrest of 46 people charged with racketeering, corruption, illegal firearm possession, selling drugs, and other serious crimes. Police have confiscated over $1.1 million in property from the crime syndicate.

The additional details are said to be provided at a later press conference of Caltanissetta Prosecutor Amedeo Bertone and Carabinieri General Pasquale Angelosanto.

Related Topics

Corruption Police Drugs Germany Italy From Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan team’s training schedule in Worcester

7 minutes ago

UPDATE on 2nd group’s departure for Manchester

38 minutes ago

Head of the MFA of Turkmenistan participated of th ..

41 minutes ago

Ex-Warlord Hekmatyar Blames Kabul for Obstructing ..

39 minutes ago

Hizb-e-Islami Will Not Join Intra-Afghan Talks Unt ..

39 minutes ago

Second group of Pak cricket squad to depart for Ma ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.