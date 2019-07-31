Over 40 people charged with rioting in Hong Kong appear in court

(@imziishan)

China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Of the 45 people charged with rioting, assaulting police officer and possession of offensive weapons respectively after a recent illegal assembly in China 's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, 44 of them appeared in court on Wednesday.

The defendants were taken before the Eastern Magistrates' Courts in Hong Kong. The court granted bail to all 44 defendants and issued an arrest warrant for one defendant, who did not show up in court.

The illegal assembly was held in the Western District on Hong Kong Island on Sunday, during which the protesters demolished roadside fences and damaged street signs and lampposts, and also attacked police officers with lethal weapons such as bricks and sharpened iron rods, according to the Hong Kong police force.

The police later took dispersal action and arrested 49 people.

After investigation and seeking legal advice, the police charged 44 people for rioting. Among them, a 33-year-old man was also charged with assaulting police officer. Separately, a 24-year-old man was charged with possession of offensive weapons. The cases were adjourned to Sept. 25.