UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 40 People Convicted In Belarus In January For Protesting - Human Rights Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 10:07 PM

Over 40 People Convicted in Belarus in January for Protesting - Human Rights Center

More than 40 people were convicted in Belarus in January in connection with their participation in protests against President Alexander Lukashenko, the Viasna human rights center, unregistered by the country's authorities, said on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) More than 40 people were convicted in Belarus in January in connection with their participation in protests against President Alexander Lukashenko, the Viasna human rights center, unregistered by the country's authorities, said on Monday.

"In January 2021, the Belarusian courts continued to prosecute persons involved in criminal cases that are politically motivated. In January, at least 46 sentences were passed in such criminal cases," the center's website said.

According to the human rights center, in January, most people were convicted of group actions that violate public order (18), violence or the threat of violence against an employee of the law enforcement bodies (11), insulting a government official (8).

In addition, people were convicted of desecration of national symbols, defamation of the president, libel, and hooliganism.

The report said that human rights defenders were aware of 770 incidents in which people were criminally prosecuted for protesting the results of the 2020 election campaign. Of those, 217 were recognized by human rights defenders as political prisoners.

Belarus has seen regular mass opposition protests following the presidential election on August 9, 2020, that saw Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. While electoral authorities maintain that Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists that his key opponent, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election.

Related Topics

Election Vote Belarus January August Criminals 2020 Government Opposition Employment

Recent Stories

Belgian Prime Minister's Home Vandalized With Spra ..

20 seconds ago

Senior German Lawmaker Slams Paris' Demand to Halt ..

21 seconds ago

Yellen, Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Discuss US- ..

23 seconds ago

Knife-Wielding Man Attacked Passengers in Brussels ..

24 seconds ago

Country witnesses 5.5 percent increase in exports: ..

28 seconds ago

US Republicans Ask Biden to Reduce $1.9 Trillion C ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.