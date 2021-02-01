Over 40 People Convicted in Belarus in January for Protesting - Human Rights Center

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) More than 40 people were convicted in Belarus in January in connection with their participation in protests against President Alexander Lukashenko, the Viasna human rights center, unregistered by the country's authorities, said on Monday.

"In January 2021, the Belarusian courts continued to prosecute persons involved in criminal cases that are politically motivated. In January, at least 46 sentences were passed in such criminal cases," the center's website said.

According to the human rights center, in January, most people were convicted of group actions that violate public order (18), violence or the threat of violence against an employee of the law enforcement bodies (11), insulting a government official (8).

In addition, people were convicted of desecration of national symbols, defamation of the president, libel, and hooliganism.

The report said that human rights defenders were aware of 770 incidents in which people were criminally prosecuted for protesting the results of the 2020 election campaign. Of those, 217 were recognized by human rights defenders as political prisoners.

Belarus has seen regular mass opposition protests following the presidential election on August 9, 2020, that saw Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. While electoral authorities maintain that Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists that his key opponent, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election.