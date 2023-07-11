Over 40 People Dead Due to Heavy Rains in Northern India - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Over 40 people were killed as a result of devastating monsoon rains in northern parts of India, Indian media reported on Tuesday.

In the state of Uttar Pradesh, 43 people died in accidents linked to rain, including flooding, landslides, and collapse of bridges and houses, the Indian Express newspaper reported, citing officials.

Over 1,300 roads including major highways were damaged by flooding in the state of Himachal Pradesh, local Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said, as quoted by the NDTV broadcaster. Over 500 tourists are isolated as a resulted of the overflow of waters of the lake Chandra Taal, according to the report.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts increased rainfall in the states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and adjacent areas over the next few days.

Local authorities started to take actions in the most affected areas to curb negative consequences. The authorities of Delhi began evacuating people from low-lying areas considered vulnerable to flooding after the water level in the Yamuna River, which runs through the city, rose above 206 meters (675 feet) on Tuesday. The Hathnikund barrage in the state of Haryana has released more water than expected and sooner than expected, officials were cited as saying.

Torrential rains hit northern India on Saturday. The summer monsoon season in India typically lasts from June to September and is responsible for about 70%-80% of its annual rainfall.