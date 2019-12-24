Over 40 People Detained During Mining Law Protests in Western Argentina - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Argentine police detained 45 people during riots that flared up in the west of the country during a march against use of chemicals in the mining industry, media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Argentine police detained 45 people during riots that flared up in the west of the country during a march against use of chemicals in the mining industry media reported on Tuesday.

The march was organized by environmental activists in Mendoza province in protest against amendments to a 2007 law that restricted the use of dangerous chemicals in mining operations. The changes, approved last week, permit the use of cyanide and sulfuric acid in mining activities � only mercury remains banned.

According to Argentina's Clarin newspaper, the protests started on Monday, peacefully, before a group of young people started throwing stones at the police.

Officers had to use tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the demonstrators.

Several people were reportedly injured, including 19 police officers, and 45 people were detained.

The legislative amendments were made at the request of the Chamber of Commerce in a bid to combat growing unemployment in the Mendoza province, which is now at 8.4 percent. President Alberto Fernandez supported the imitative. According to the province's new governor, Rodolfo Suarez, mining is an important source of government revenues and jobs.

Protesters are demanding that Suarez veto the amendments. They advocate for purified water, which is especially important in their dry province.