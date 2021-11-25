Over 40 People Detained in Istanbul During Protests Against Price Rises - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) The Istanbul police used force against protesters against the growing inflation, more than 40 people were detained, the Duvar news portal reported.

In the Istanbul district of Kadikoy, the police used water cannons against demonstrators who chanted slogans demanding government resignation.

Protesters also gathered in the Avcilar and Bakirkoy districts of Istanbul. The police blocked the square where a rally was planned and demanded that protesters disperse, saying that the district administration imposed a month-long ban on rallies.