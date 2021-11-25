UrduPoint.com

Over 40 People Detained In Istanbul During Protests Against Price Rises - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 05:10 AM

Over 40 People Detained in Istanbul During Protests Against Price Rises - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) The Istanbul police used force against protesters against the growing inflation, more than 40 people were detained, the Duvar news portal reported.

In the Istanbul district of Kadikoy, the police used water cannons against demonstrators who chanted slogans demanding government resignation.

Protesters also gathered in the Avcilar and Bakirkoy districts of Istanbul. The police blocked the square where a rally was planned and demanded that protesters disperse, saying that the district administration imposed a month-long ban on rallies.

Related Topics

Police Water Istanbul Government

Recent Stories

Construction progress at Shurooq’s Al Hira Beach ..

Construction progress at Shurooq’s Al Hira Beach project hits 90 percent

3 hours ago
 Slovakia announces two-week partial lockdown: mini ..

Slovakia announces two-week partial lockdown: minister

5 hours ago
 Khorfakkan kickstarts 50th National Day celebratio ..

Khorfakkan kickstarts 50th National Day celebrations in Sharjah

5 hours ago
 Russian COVID Vaccine for Adolescents Made on Same ..

Russian COVID Vaccine for Adolescents Made on Same Platform as Sputnik V - Healt ..

5 hours ago
 Poland to Reopen Temporary COVID-19 Hospital at Wa ..

Poland to Reopen Temporary COVID-19 Hospital at Warsaw Stadium - Health Minister

5 hours ago
 Pakistani Canadians have lot to contribute to Cana ..

Pakistani Canadians have lot to contribute to Canada's labour market: MP

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.