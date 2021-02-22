Over 40% People Globally Say Russia Could Become Superpower by 2030 - Poll

Russia has the potential to become a superpower by 2030, according to 43 percent of people surveyed globally by the Gallup International pollster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) Russia has the potential to become a superpower by 2030, according to 43 percent of people surveyed globally by the Gallup International pollster.

Fifty-nine percent of 42,000 people polled in 45 countries from November-December 2020 predicted that China would rise to become a superpower by 2030, while 56 percent said it would be the United States.

Only 32 percent believe that the European Union will emerge as a superpower in nine years' time.

Thirty-one percent said it would be Japan, 25 percent voted for the United Kingdom, and 16 percent for India.

The Romir research holding, Gallup International's representative in Russia and the former Soviet bloc, said only a third of Russians expected their country to become a superpower by 2030.

Contrarily, Russia is seen as a rising superpower by 78 percent of respondents in Serbia, 76 percent in Armenia, 75 percent in Kyrgyzstan, 67 percent in Colombia, and 65 percent in North Macedonia.