BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) There were 122 people on board of the Tibet Airlines plane that skidded off the runway in China's Chongqing, with more than 40 of them having been injured, the Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport said on Thursday.

"The plane, which was carrying out the TV9833 flight from Chongqing to Nyingchi, has skidded off the runway at the Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport. The forward part of the fuselage has caught fire on the left side," the airport said in a statement.

"All 113 passengers and 9 crew members have been safely evacuated, 40 of them have sustained slight injuries and are hospitalized," the statement added.