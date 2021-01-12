Over 40 People Injured in Accident With Military Buses in Moscow Region - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The number of servicemen injured in a road accident involving military buses and a truck in the Moscow Region has risen to 42, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday, adding that four others were killed.

Earlier in the day, a truck collided with a convoy of military buses within the 28th kilometer of Novorizhskoe highway, killing four servicemen and injuring six others, according to the regional emergency services. However, the regional police put the number of those injured at 15.

"As a result of the collision of a heavy-duty Tonar truck with a military convoy, 42 servicemen were injured. Four servicemen were killed," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also said that all those injured were examined and receiving medical assistance, adding that one serviceman is in critical but stable condition.

According to the latest data provided by regional authorities, 43 people were injured in the incident.