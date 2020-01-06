Over 40 People Injured in Attack on University Campus in New Delhi - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) Around 30 students and 12 teachers were injured in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in India's capital of New Delhi as a result of a group of people violently attacking them on campus, Indian media reported.

According to eyewitnesses of the incident, as cited by India's NDTV broadcaster, some 50 to 60 masked men and women entered the university campus on Sunday at around 6:30 p.m. (13:00 GMT) and attacked students and teachers.

"The mob entered hostels and threw huge stones, vandalising property," Atul Sood, a JNU professor said, as quoted by the news outlet.

The injured people were initially admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment, but Rajesh Malhotra, the center's chief, informed the Times of India news outlet that all of the JNU students who were admitted to the hospital had been discharged.

On Monday, following the incident, the New Delhi police held a meeting with a delegation of JNU students to discuss the violence. Police has been placed on alert to monitor the situation. Several student unions in India have called on people to protest on Monday against the violence at the university.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.