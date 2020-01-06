UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 40 People Injured In Attack On University Campus In New Delhi - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 03:15 PM

Over 40 People Injured in Attack on University Campus in New Delhi - Reports

Around 30 students and 12 teachers were injured in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in India's capital of New Delhi as a result of a group of people violently attacking them on campus, Indian media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) Around 30 students and 12 teachers were injured in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in India's capital of New Delhi as a result of a group of people violently attacking them on campus, Indian media reported.

According to eyewitnesses of the incident, as cited by India's NDTV broadcaster, some 50 to 60 masked men and women entered the university campus on Sunday at around 6:30 p.m. (13:00 GMT) and attacked students and teachers.

"The mob entered hostels and threw huge stones, vandalising property," Atul Sood, a JNU professor said, as quoted by the news outlet.

The injured people were initially admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment, but Rajesh Malhotra, the center's chief, informed the Times of India news outlet that all of the JNU students who were admitted to the hospital had been discharged.

On Monday, following the incident, the New Delhi police held a meeting with a delegation of JNU students to discuss the violence. Police has been placed on alert to monitor the situation. Several student unions in India have called on people to protest on Monday against the violence at the university.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Related Topics

India Injured Attack Protest Police Student Alert New Delhi Women Sunday Media All

Recent Stories

District administration committed to welfare of ne ..

5 minutes ago

China to further deepen reform, opening up in fore ..

5 minutes ago

Ghosn's Daughter Might Have Been Aware of His Esca ..

3 minutes ago

Kuwait, Qatar sign long term gas supply agreement

3 minutes ago

Opposition narrative fizzles out: Usman Buzdar, Ch ..

3 minutes ago

Faisalabad receives drizzle

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.