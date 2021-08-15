Over 40 People Injured in Clashes in Kabul - NGO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) Over 40 people were injured in clashes in the outskirts of Kabul, as the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) entered the city, Italian NGO Emergency said on Sunday.

"Over 40 wounded people arrived at our hospital in #Kabul.

Most came from fighting in the #Qarabagh area. 22 have been hospitalised, the others (less serious) referred to other facilities. We are receiving more casualties," the NGO wrote on Twitter.

In addition, the government imposed a curfew starting 21:00 local time in the Afghan capital to prevent violence, Khaama Press reported, citing the interior ministry.