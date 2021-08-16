UrduPoint.com

Over 40 People Injured In Clashes In Kabul - NGO

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Over 40 people were injured in clashes in the outskirts of Kabul, as the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) entered the city, Italian NGO Emergency said on Sunday.

"Over 40 wounded people arrived at our hospital in #Kabul. Most came from fighting in the #Qarabagh area. 22 have been hospitalised, the others (less serious) referred to other facilities. We are receiving more casualties," the NGO wrote on Twitter.

Later in the day, the NGO said the number of those injured jumped to 80 and the patients have taken all available beds.

"About 80 wounded received. Right now our hospital is full, we've added 13 more beds and restricted admission criteria to patients who need urgent life-saving treatment," the NGO tweeted.

In addition, the government imposed a curfew starting 21:00 local time in the Afghan capital to prevent violence, Khaama Press reported, citing the interior ministry.

