Over 40 People Killed in Attacks on 2 Villages in Burkina Faso - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Forty-three people were killed in attacks on two villages in Burkina Faso, government spokesman Remis Dandjinou said in a statement on Monday.

"According to preliminary data, 43 people became victims [of the attacks].

Six injured were sent to Ouahigouya Regional Hospital," the spokesman said, as quoted by the Koaci news website.

According to the website, the incident took place in the country's Barga department in the Nord region on Sunday. The attackers remain unknown.