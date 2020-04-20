UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 40 People Killed In Attacks On Multiple Villages In Northwestern Nigeria - Police

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 06:00 AM

Over 40 People Killed in Attacks on Multiple Villages in Northwestern Nigeria - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) At least 47 people were killed in a series of attacks on villages in Nigeria's northwestern Katsina state, local police said.

"On 18/04/2020 at about 00:30hrs [23:30 GMT on April 17], bandits in their numbers, armed with AK 47 rifles attacked Kurechi village of Danmusa LGA of Katsina state," police spokesman Gambo Isah said as quoted by the Nigerian Daily Trust newspaper on Sunday.

According to the spokesman, simultaneous attacks were carried out later in the night on several other villages.

"At Kurechin Atai village of Danmusa 14 persons were killed.

At Kurechin Giye and Kurechin Dutse villages of Dutsinma LGA of Katsina state bandits killed 4 and 6 persons respectively. And at Makauwachi and Daule villages the hoodlums killed 19 and 4 persons respectively," the police spokesman said.

Law enforcement and Nigeria's military are involved in an ongoing operation in the area, according to the Daily Trust newspaper.

Since January 2019, over 200 people have been killed in attacks in Katsina State. In February of this year at least 30 people were killed in attacks on two villages in the region.

Related Topics

Police Dutse Katsina Nigeria January February April Sunday 2019

Recent Stories

France says coronavirus crisis easing, but far fro ..

5 hours ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis offers incentives, exemption p ..

5 hours ago

Emirates Fatwa Council discusses jurisprudence upd ..

5 hours ago

Emirati director shares tips with promising stay-a ..

5 hours ago

AGFE awards scholarships for online Master&#039;s ..

5 hours ago

160 British nationals repatriated from India

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.