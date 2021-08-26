Over 40 People Killed, Over 100 Injured in Kabul Airport Blasts - Health Ministry Source

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) More than 40 people were killed and over 100 injured in explosions near the Kabul airport, a source in the Afghan Health Ministry told Sputnik.

According to the source, the bodies of the dead and injured were taken to hospitals, there are women and children among those affected.

Two explosions occurred on Thursday near the Kabul airport, one of them near the Baron Hotel, where, according to media reports, foreigners, including UK and US citizens, gathered. The first one was perpetrated by a suicide bomber, then a car bomb exploded. There were no Russians at the time of the explosion at the airport, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.