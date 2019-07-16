UrduPoint.com
Over 40 People Trapped Under Debris As Building Collapses In India's Mumbai - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 18 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 01:54 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) A four-storey residential building collapsed on Tuesday in Mumbai, the capital of the western Indian state of Maharashtra, killing at least two people, while over 40 people are feared trapped under the rubble, local media reported.

According to NDTV broadcaster, the incident took place at around 11.40 a.m. local time (06:10 GMT) in Mumbai's southern densely populated Dongri district. Police and emergency services are working on the site. Five people have already been rescued.

The reason of the collapse has not been revealed so far, while an eyewitness has told NDTV that the building is "90-100 years old."

