MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The Russian Investigative Committee has approved over 40 requests from the Polish side to inspect the fragments of the Tu-154 plane that crashed in Russia in 2010, killing then-Polish President Lech Kaczynski, committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told Sputnik on Friday.

On April 10, 2010, a Polish jet airliner carrying Kaczynski, his wife and officials crashed amid heavy fog as it attempted to land at an airfield near Smolensk, claiming the lives of all 96 people on board. They were on their way to participate in events dedicated to 22,000 Polish officers who were executed in 1940 in the Katyn Forest.

"The results of all procedural actions were transferred to the Polish side in accordance with international agreements and Russian legislation. In total, the Investigative Committee has carried out over 40 requests from the Polish side," Petrenko said.

The spokeswoman also said that the Russian investigators had repeatedly assisted Polish representatives in conducting joint inspections of the wreckage of aircraft parts stored in Smolensk, adding that the committee is open to all-around cooperation with the Polish side.

In 2011, the Moscow-based Interstate Aviation Committee published investigation results, according to which the crash was caused by the flight crew's decision to not reroute the plane to a safer landing site. However, Warsaw did not recognize these findings and launched its own investigation. As it is still underway, Russia continues to hold the debris of the plane, as required by its law, until all procedural requirements have been completed.