Over 40 Private Jets To Fly To Indonesia For Wedding Of President's Son - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2022 | 10:38 PM

Over 40 Private Jets to Fly to Indonesia for Wedding of President's Son - Official

More than 40 private jets are expected to fly to Indonesia for the wedding of the president's son, Kaesang Pangarep, but air communication is expected to remain stable, a representative of the Aviation Union, Yani Ajat Hermawan, said on Friday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) More than 40 private jets are expected to fly to Indonesia for the wedding of the president's son, Kaesang Pangarep, but air communication is expected to remain stable, a representative of the Aviation Union, Yani Ajat Hermawan, said on Friday.

According to the official, his agency have registered around 45 jets that are scheduled to arrive on Sunday, the day of the wedding ceremony.

"Yes, we have really prepared dozens of parking lots for jets of distinguished guests. But it doesn't mean that the wedding of the president's son will affect regular flights," the Aviation Union manager said, as quoted by the Kompas newspaper.

He added that guests' Names were unknown since they had only provided the identification numbers of their jets.�

Pangarep is the youngest son of Indonesia's President Joko Widodo. He will get married this Sunday in the region of Boyolali in the eastern part of Central Java.

