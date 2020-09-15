UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 40 Probes Opened In Colombia Over Police Officers' Actions During Protests - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 09:13 PM

Over 40 Probes Opened in Colombia Over Police Officers' Actions During Protests - Reports

The Colombian authorities have launched an investigation into more than 40 law enforcement officers for their actions during the protests caused by the death of lawyer Javier Humberto Ordonez in police custody, La FM radio broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing Colombia's presidential adviser for security, Rafael Guarin

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) The Colombian authorities have launched an investigation into more than 40 law enforcement officers for their actions during the protests caused by the death of lawyer Javier Humberto Ordonez in police custody, La FM radio broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing Colombia's presidential adviser for security, Rafael Guarin.

The riots across the Latin American country were triggered by a video of two police officers restraining and repeatedly shocking 46-year-old Ordonez for his alleged disrespect for the COVID-19 related social distancing rules. He died in a hospital last week. As a result of the protests, 13 people have been killed, with 12 of them dying from gunshot injuries.

According to the broadcaster, a probe is ongoing to find out if police were responsible for the deaths and if protocols were violated. In particular, 43 disciplinary investigations have been launched against police officers to establish whether they acted in self-defense or not.

At the same time, the official noted that armed groups participated in the riots to attack police officers, recalling that over 315 law enforcement officers were injured as a result of clashes.

Meanwhile, El Tiempo newspaper reported, citing Bogota's health authorities, that a total of 581 people were injured in the capital alone, with 305 them being sent to hospitals.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Riots Police Died Bogota Same Colombia From

Recent Stories

WAM Report: UAE-Israel Peace Accord will strengthe ..

31 minutes ago

Governor of UAE Central Bank emphasises importance ..

46 minutes ago

Third ERC aircraft arrives in Khartoum to rescue p ..

1 hour ago

Bill introduced in National Assembly to prevent ha ..

3 minutes ago

Germany to take in 1,500 refugees from Greek islan ..

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court to appoint amicus curiae for assista ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.